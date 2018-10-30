Marijuana being legalized? It is a revenue stream that cannot be stopped. We have 2.5 million people in federal prison at $35,000 a year at an annual revenue of 87 billion tax dollars.
CCA or rebranded Core Civic Group private prisons rely on it staying illegal. ALEC's legislation that they hand to legislators requiring mandatory minimums, removing a judge's discretion helping load up local jails, detention centers all helping the bottom line of CCA. In addition the war on drugs and the money we tax payers pay to fund this losing war, may have to be redirected. One trillion tax dollars have been spent on it over the last 10 years. Anybody care about the deficit?
The reasons for it to be legal:
1. Reduce tax dollars on prison enforcement.
2. More tax revenue which I would direct back to education only. This would create the problem of too much tax dollars, I would then direct excess to Community Colleges, then the State UW system. Everyone can dream right?
Lets sight studies after studies that say one thing or another to create a false narrative. People have the freedom to chose, until the government says you don't. CCA is counting on your ignorance, ALEC is pushing an agenda to help that revenue stream continue.
All the while we debate people are going to choose marijuana, we will spend gobs of tax dollars solving nothing. We are losing the War on Drugs. And it is costing more.
Ronald Brown, Racine
