Commentary by Jay Ambrose, "Attacking both Kavanaugh and the Republic."
I wish you (The Journal Times) would split a commentary in two like this one. Jay uses words like "Constitutionalist Majority" is code talk and "Republic" which are phrases used by Anthony Scalia to talk about the rigidity of the Constitution.
A narrative that is untrue (i.e. Bill of Rights). It is so one-sided against the due process of law, what is the rush? So now you (JA) want to use the Bill Cosby defense, boys will be boys, or it was the 80's? Morality only applies when you say so, OK?
All I ask is for the Journal Times to apply a "Fair Doctrine" to both sides of a commentary. I know under Reagan in 1987, "The Fair Doctrine" was repealed. So it is your choice. I do agree with Mr. Ambrose in the clownish circus like atmosphere. Mr. Grassley reminds me of watching Benny Hill in the late 70's/80's; they (senators) are all way past their prime. Its difficult to watch them on C-SPAN and not think we deserve so much better.
Ronald Brown
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.