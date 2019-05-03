Try 3 months for $3

Racine Unified School District should be an acronym for liar — promise means nothing and budgeting money is our last concern.

Last one first —  Durham bus service $8.1 million, First Student $9.2 million. Great job, and why you asked? Their (F.I.) polling numbers were higher. OMG.

Families at Goodland, thank you for your broken promise. Your word, your promise is worthless. When can the taxpaying public expect excellence from an organization with feckless leadership, absent of morals and common sense. What's worse to me leadership is the example that the rest of the organization follows.

Ronald Brown

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments