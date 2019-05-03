Racine Unified School District should be an acronym for liar — promise means nothing and budgeting money is our last concern.
Last one first — Durham bus service $8.1 million, First Student $9.2 million. Great job, and why you asked? Their (F.I.) polling numbers were higher. OMG.
Families at Goodland, thank you for your broken promise. Your word, your promise is worthless. When can the taxpaying public expect excellence from an organization with feckless leadership, absent of morals and common sense. What's worse to me leadership is the example that the rest of the organization follows.
Ronald Brown
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.