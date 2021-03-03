Brown: 'Prejudice and Hate'

I wish that I could erase the hate,
That runs through prejudiced veins,
And in its place, create,
An understanding that would sustain.
I know that this may be an illusion,
to think the way I do,
A type of blood transfusion,
That would change the whole world too!
There are certain places,
Like an Asian city overseas,
Where people share their spaces,
And say thank you and please.
There are very little confrontations,
Positive attitudes are so strong,
It's more about human relations,
Most of them really get along.
They are not afraid to say excuse me,
It's just so easy to say,
I really think it's cool to see,
People smiling most of the day.
I wish they'd show us how,
How we can live like that!
I wish we could learn now,
Where the dog walks with the cat.
I wish I could erase the hate,
I'd start right in this town,
I would change the hands of fate,
And turn it all around.
The haters would be different,
As from night to day,
We'd all be as we were meant,
There would be a better way.
We didn't own hate from the womb,
It was taught and somehow fed,
It will take some to the tomb,
And some just shot dead.
Some may think I'm way off base,
But it's just the way I feel,
And if so I rest my case,
It's hatred — it's prejudice we should kill!
Kevin Brown Sr., Mount Pleasant