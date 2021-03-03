Brown: 'Prejudice and Hate'

How we can live like that!

I wish we could learn now,

Where the dog walks with the cat.

I wish I could erase the hate,

I'd start right in this town,

I would change the hands of fate,

And turn it all around.

The haters would be different,

As from night to day,

We'd all be as we were meant,

There would be a better way.

We didn't own hate from the womb,

It was taught and somehow fed,

It will take some to the tomb,

And some just shot dead.

Some may think I'm way off base,

But it's just the way I feel,

And if so I rest my case,

It's hatred — it's prejudice we should kill!

Kevin Brown Sr., Mount Pleasant

