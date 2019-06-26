{{featured_button_text}}

After decades of being denied the benefits they deserve, Vietnam veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange and based off the coast of Vietnam will now have the ability to access the benefits and care they've earned.

These patriots, who suffer from severe health issues because of their exposure to Agent Orange, have been denied benefits because they did not physically have their boots on the ground in Vietnam like their fellow comrades.

The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act allows these veterans to get VA care. After years of advocacy, this bill finally passed both the House and the Senate and will be signed into law after failing to pass the Senate last Congress.

Thank you to representative Bryan Steil for cosponsoring this bill and supporting veterans.

Ken Brown

Racine

