A heartfelt thank you to Coach Terry Paulson. I just had to add my personal thank you to Paulson. I was a shy high school girl who thought she knew how to play volleyball until Coach Paulson hit the fieldhouse floor for the first time as the new coach for the JI Case High School Girls Volleyball Team. The year was 1974 .
The impact Paulson had on our team was profound. He took a ragtag group of relatively unskilled but athletic girls from conference to state in one season, a feat which would be difficult to duplicate in any sport. His enthusiasm and love of the game were boundless and it was impossible to not get caught up and share his appreciation for this great game.
He taught us about volleyball and so much more. We learned about working together as a team, about pushing ourselves harder than we thought we could to achieve more than we thought we could. He taught me the lesson that only one person can really make a difference if you give it everything you've got. And he lead by example, living and breathing the game that he loved so much. I continued to play volleyball for many many years until they almost had to drag me off the court and I will always love it.
So thanks,coach. You may not remember me, but I will always remember you.
Jeannine (Andis) Brokmeier, J.I Case Class of '75
Kenosha
