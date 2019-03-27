The Journal Times recently expressed support for widening Highway KR to four lanes. As taxpayers, how much money are you willing to spend to get to Downtown Racine or Kenosha a total of three minutes faster? Although it is clear that additional traffic needs will continue to grow between Interstate 94 to Highway 32, it is not clear that the expansion of Highway KR is the best solution.
At a cost of $14.9M for phase one from Interstate 94 to Highway H, phase two will cost $59M, and stretch 2.8 miles from Highway H east to just past Old Green Bay Road. Why so expensive? Because as a four-lane highway, Highway KR will require two railroad overpasses at a projected cost of $10 to $25M each.
The cost for the remainder of the route, phase three, continuing east to Highway 32, has not even been studied. How much will this section cost? Phase three contains a significant amount of residential development along its corridor including 77 driveways, 16 roads, a bike trail and most importantly, one additional railroad crossing. The cost is going to be astronomical.
This is not just an issue about the residents along KR not being happy, it is about cost and benefit analysis. Please make sure other alternatives are investigated and considered side-by-side before settling on the current plan.
Jeannine Brokmeier
Kenosha
