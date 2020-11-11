 Skip to main content
Braunreiter: Halloween Extravaganza a success
Hats off to Joe, Kate and Max Maurer for organizing the first Wind Meadows Halloween Extravaganza. There was a haunted walk, mist emanating from spooky pumpkins, house decorations, plenty of candy and Crackerjack, and friendly neighbors. The assorted munchkins, Power Rangers and creepy critters were polite, orderly and joyous. It was an event for bringing a community together. Next year, Kate has promised that you will be able to see this from satellites circling the globe. Stay tuned for future updates.

Tom Braunreiter, Wind Point

