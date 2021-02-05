Braunreiter: Deepwood revisited

On Jan. 14, the Wind Point Village Board met and decided to cancel a plan that would have provided for the development of four condos by Korndoerfer Homes and the preservation of 5 acres of forest.

There was a motion made by Trustee Bernberg to negate this plan and renegotiate with Korndoerfer for the land he wanted. He would be able to put basements into the land that he had an interest, but on the remaining land this is not possible because of the high water table. He was originally going to purchase all of the land, but then entered into an agreement with the Maurers to sell the portion he did not want for $100,000. The Maurers were going to set up a conservation trust to protect this land from further development.

As part of Wind Point's goals they claim they are interested in protecting wildlife and natural habitats. But as evidenced in these proceedings their number one priority is the raising of additional tax revenue. So why don't they just bulldoze all of the trees down, cover the area with asphalt and install rental storage units? And while there at it, they could tear down the Wind Point Lighthouse and convert that and the surrounding land down to the lake in storage units too. Wouldn't that be aesthetically pleasing?

Tom Braunreiter, Wind Point

