Braunreiter: Board misled residents of Wind Point

One reason I moved to Wind Meadows was because of a beautiful 5-acre tract of forest. Walking on Deepwood Drive, you could just as well be in the Nicolet National Forest. A forest is a sublime place where one feels a sense of peace. It is a cathedral of trees.

Led by Kate Maurer, a group in the cold months of the year went house to house in Wind Point asking people to sign a petition placing a vote on the ballot giving citizens the decision on the fate of the forest. There were 347 signatures collected. The Board's response was to turn them over to their lawyer for review. In a followup meeting, they led us to believe the forest would become a park or preserve. Subsequently, in another meeting, the Board adjourned to a closed session. Coming out of this, they announced the 5 acres had been sold to a developer.

One of the problems of life in Wind Meadows is the water table is so close to the surface. Sump pumps often run continually. The forest soaks up a lot of water. What happens to the surrounding condos when the developer cuts down hundreds of trees?

A friend suggested the Board had this play in their back pocket all along. It was a rope-a-dope. Where is the integrity we expect from elected officials? Borrowing a quote from Marcellus in "Hamlet," something is rotten in the Village of Wind Point.