On April 2, Caledonia will have the opportunity to elect an individual who has previously served "honorably" on the Caledonia Village Board. Not only did he serve on the Village Board, but also served as Wisconsin State Representative for six years.
Weatherston has the experience, the knowledge, along with the understanding of the issues surrounding Caledonia as we strive for smart growth. His background at the state level will help our board moving forward. Having served myself as a Caledonia trustee, president of Caledonia Utility District and Village President, I know and have worked with Tom Weatherston personally. He will serve Caledonia to the best of his ability and bring leadership to the Village Board when it is needed the most.
Caledonia made a huge investment in getting sewer and water to the interstate in preparation for development. Weatherston, through his service and knowledge of navigating through the capital, will be a benefit to this growth. He knows the players and he know issues, which will be an obvious asset to Village of Caledonia.
Please Vote April 2 for Tom Weatherston as Village Board trustee.
Bob Bradley
Caledonia
