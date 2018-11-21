With all the negativity Unified School has been receiving lately, I would like to share a positive experience I just witnessed at Gifford School on Nov. 12.
My wife and I both being Marines, were invited to Gifford by my granddaughter for a Veterans Day presentation. I will say, the presentation was one of the best we’ve seen. Starting with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, the students talked about the job opportunities offered by the military. The theme focused on the meaning of the flag along with those who fought to preserve the rights people have today. An explanation was given on what the colors, stripes, and stars mean. A presentation on the flag folding ceremony was also presented to the audience. We were told what each fold meant, along with the meaning the flag has to the family receiving the flag after honors.
After the flag folding presentation, "Taps" was played and explained. Having served on the Marine Corps League Honor Guard for several years, I can say I have never been more proud of being an American and especially a Marine after the wonderful job done by the students at Gifford.
I also have to give a shout of the the ROTC group from Park High School who provided the posting of the flag. Job well done.
There are some good things going on in Unified that we don’t usually don’t hear about.
Bob Bradley, Racine
