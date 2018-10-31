The information provided by the District suggests the following projects could be included in the upcoming referendum. Best estimate say they will total $21.5 million. However, the district only plans to budget $9.1 million. Even the basic building infrastructure needs exceed that. You may want to ask how they intend to accomplish all of this with nearly $12.5 million less than necessary.
Security: Cooper, Dyer, Lyons and Waller Elementary Schools each lack a secure entry sequence, which requires visitors to enter the front office before accessing the school. These buildings could be reconfigured to better control visitor access. Est. cost: $1.7 million.
Basic Building Infrastructure: Many building systems, including electrical, heating/ventilation and plumbing at Cooper, Dyer, Lyons, Waller and Winkler Elementary Schools and Burlington High School have exceeded their service life, resulting in inefficiencies and ongoing costly repairs. Est. cost: $14.5 million (excluding Karcher).
Consolidate all Montessori schools at one location: Consolidate all Montessori students (4 year old kindergarten — 6th grade) at Dyer School. Est. cost: $2.2 million.
Student Pick-up/Drop-off and Parking Improvements: As traffic patterns have changed over time, congestion has become a challenge at several schools. Traffic circulation patterns need to be redesigned to create better separation between pedestrians and vehicles. Est. cost: $1.6 million.
Flexible Learning Spaces: Student collaboration and small group instruction spaces are needed at Cooper, Dyer, Lyons, Waller and Winkler Elementary Schools. Est. cost: $1.5 million.
Jim Bousman, Burlington
