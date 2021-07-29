Boudreau: City raising rent on Toys for Tots

I am disappointed in the City of Racine’s recent treatment of Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots.

Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots (different from Marine Corp Toys for Tots) is a local non-profit that has existed since the 1930’s, trying to make sure needy children in Racine County receive holiday gifts.

In 2019, toys were distributed to 651 families and 1,500 children because of volunteers who refurbish donated toys at the workshop or from home. I encourage people to take a tour, see what we do and consider helping.

As a volunteer, I was saddened that after much negotiation between Toys for Tots and the city, the city imposed a significant rent increase, while reducing workshop space.

Toys for Tots has occupied space in the City Hall Annex basement at 800 Center St. for many years and has paid a small amount of rent, a few hundred dollars per year.

Recently, the rent jumped to about $5,000 per year, and it has now increased again, to around $11,000 per year, a large part of the operating budget.

While significant for Toys for Tots, I’m not sure these dollars make any real difference in the city’s budget. I would hope the city would re-evaluate their position and negotiate a new agreement with lower rent.