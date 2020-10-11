 Skip to main content
Bosanko: Trump's Covid infection
As our president continues to battle the Coronavirus, folks need to calm down and relax. It's important to remember, Trump knows more than his doctors. After all, he is a self-proclaimed "stable genius" with "very high IQ." The "Chinese virus" is a HOAX, perpetrated by the democrats. It will go away in April, or at least by Easter or once it warms up. It is under control. "You'll see."

The fake media is doing everything they can to "trump up" the phony numbers just to make Trump look bad. He claims on Fox News that he and Melania caught the virus "from the military or law enforcement. They love us so much they all want to run up and kiss and hug us." So at least we can pinpoint where he got infected. That is a relief.

I have complete confidence that our beloved leader will devise a medical treatment plan that his doctors will be grudgingly forced to accept. If you notice his orange complexion starting to turn a tad chalky white, you'll know he poured a little too much Clorox in his Kool-Aid. Doctors Birx and Fauci were heard stifling guffaws behind the curtains in the White House media room.

Richard Bosanko, Bristol 

