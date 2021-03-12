Bosanko: The Foxconn ghost town

Driving by Foxconn recently, it resembled a ghost town. I counted seven vehicles parked; a far cry from the 13,000 promised jobs. Robin Vos believes Foxconn is "moving forward"; count me as a "naysayer." His 20-minute tour is two hours and 40 minutes less that the "three-hour tour" of "Gilligan's Island" fame. We know how that wreck ended up. Wonder if Vos wore his sailor's cap.

I recall Donald Trump and Reince Priebus flying over the farm fields, Trump looked down and opined "If you build it, they will come." So, the "leaner, smaller, less government intervention" Republicans jumped on their eminent domain steamroller in a massive land grab and built "Walker's Folly." And the "con" was on.

Proposing building LED and Google screens, coffee maker kiosks, ventilators and electric cars, Mount Pleasant and Wisconsinites remain handcuffed to this boondoggle. I have several proposals I believe merit serious consideration. Given the plethora of Trump flags and yard signs that his loyal followers defiantly refuse to take down, they will need to be replaced by 2024 due to wear and tear. The plant could be re-tooled to produce these popular items, along with "Stop the Squeal" crying towels. Made in the USA, not China.

If my business model fails, relocate 7 Mile Fair. The giant glass "golf ball" would enhance the flea market motif.