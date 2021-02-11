 Skip to main content
Bosanko: Steil wrong to support Taylor Greene
Rep. Bryan Steil's vote to support his colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene and her affinity for violence is disgusting. He needs to explain to his constituents exactly what Wisconsin values she espouses that he finds so appealing. Since when did condoning violence and supporting those who attacked our nation's Capitol with such savagery become in vogue?

Steil is on the wrong side of this issue. He needs to stand up to something that is blatantly wrong instead of maintaining the status quo. I suspect that even his predecessor, Paul Ryan, would counsel him, "Bryan, this is not the Wisconsin Way." Maybe Steil was listening to that old Tremeloes song "Violence is Golden."

Richard A. Bosanko, Bristol

 

