I recently received a letter from Rep. Bryan Steil thanking me for participating in his impeachment survey and explaining why he does not support that effort. I was both surprised and disappointed that the survey results were not included. While I do believe that Steil is sincere in his promise to go Washington and roll up his sleeves and solve problems, we heard that same promise from Trump when he was elected. He too was going to cut through the dysfunction and clean up the swamp.
I do agree with Steil that we can all disagree without being disagreeable. That is the Wisconsin Way, or used to be. Trump certainly does not embrace that philosophy. Disagree with him on any issue and risk being exposed to a Twitter tirade right out of the Bullying 101 playbook. Remember, he called all Democrats sick.
Here in Wisconsin, the silence is deafening as virtually all of our Republican politicians continue to enable Trump by refusing to call him out when he is clearly wrong on an issue.
As things continue to deteriorate daily in Washington, I'd like to think everyone could agree that Trump needs to at least share some responsibility for that. Granted, he certainly does not feel that way. A majority of Americans are starting to believe that he is at the root of the dysfunction, with no resolve in sight, and that is truly disheartening. Perhaps a cleansing of the soul might be good for all of us, starting with our leader who sits on the throne in the Oval Office.
Richard Bosanko, Bristol
