Bosanko: Some road changes needed

As I proceed on these roads everyday, I still am somewhat stunned that Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) is in such horrific condition. Aren't we trying to lure visitors and new businesses to Racine? Don't have them drive on Highway 11.

What about fixing Highway C (Spring Street from Highway 31 West to Emmertsen)? How many workers are you going to risk doing that "cold patch" routine? Seems to me our taxes are supposed to go to maintaining and improving roads, not every single dime should go out toward Foxconn.

Last, but not least, why are semis allowed to park on the north and south side of Spring Street across from the pond just east of Emmertsen? They sit there for a week at a time, don't live there and present a distraction for many drivers. Been going on for years; time to change that practice. You don't see other roadways clogged with these semis.

Okay, those questions are off my list; let's see if anything changes.

Dave Bosanko

Mt. Pleasant

