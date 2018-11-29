How ironic that our self professed "education governor" got soundly thrashed by a school teacher. Wisconsin Trump loyalists must be cringing with his effect on Priebus, Ryan, Walker and Vukmir. As our lame duck governor ponders his future, I have a few suggestions:
1. Return to Marquette University, finish his degree, improve his job marketability skills, and quit being a "fake alumnus."
2. Enroll in Trump University.
3. Seek appointment in Trump cabinet (oops, Trump doesn't like "losers").
4. Assembly line worker at a Ivanka Trump foreign factory.
5. Staff security guard shack — Uline Corporation.
6. Shoe shine attendant-valet — Koch Bros.
7. Crying towel salesman — Wisconsin Republican party.
8. Marketing director — "Lock him up" merchandising campaign.
9. Maintenance worker — Foxconn housing village.
10. Ron Johnson re-election campaign director.
Given that Scott Walker has never had a real job that did not provide him with taxpayer funded salary, health insurance, pension, limos, airplanes, expense accounts etc., perhaps he can now avail himself to one of the 250,000 jobs he promised us. Kimberly-Clark is hiring.
Richard A. Bosanko
Bristol
It appears dicky is still butt hurt knowing that Act 10 (especially in light of the SCOTUS Janus decision) and Right to Work are not going to go away. But here's some news for you dicky: The college drop-out governor you and your pals down at the local and team donkey so despise will be talked about in undergraduate and graduate poly sci course how he was the first governor in U.S. history to beat back your "wanna do over" re-call long after your name is nothing more than an entry in an ancestry registry.
Hold the pickles please, Scotty. McDonalds is always looking for high school grads.
If only they could get the order right at the drive thru.
Maybe they could use some of your expertise.
timmy,
Clearly, it's beyond your meager capabilities.
