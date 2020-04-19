Bosanko: Proof should not be necessary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rep. Kerkman and Sen. Wanggaard: Given the trying times that our state and nation are facing, and the role that our fire/EMS/first responders/law enforcement/medical professionals et al play in helping to battle the coronavirus disease, it is inconceivable that the COVID-19 Response Bill did not include "presumptive" Workman's Comp benefits for those brave souls should they contract the disease.

They must "prove" that they were exposed to and infected "on the job" to qualify for WC benefits. How very cruel and cowardly of the Assembly and the Senate to ignore the dangers that our "front line defense teams" face as they protect us around the clock. The fact that the "presumptive" provision was included in the original bill, then gutted due to political posturing is truly disheartening.

Try explaining that to those embattled workers the next time you "ride along" in a squad car or ambulance. Oh, I forgot, "social distance" safety measures won't allow for that. They don't enjoy that "luxury" as they struggle daily to keep our communities safe and save lives, be it in the back of an ambulance, squad car, jail cell, emergency room or intensive care ward. They were looking for you to "have their backs," not to "turn your backs" on them. Empathy be damned.

Richard A. Bosanko

Battalion chief-retired, Kenosha Fire Department

