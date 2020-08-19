You have permission to edit this article.
Bosanko: Ponder this on the election
Bosanko: Ponder this on the election

Trump insists this will be the most corrupt election in history.

Let's assume he is correct and wins. Then what? Laugh in's Roseannadanna chewing her gum smirking "never mind" comes into focus.

Trump often refers to "Sleepy Joe" Biden. Let's say he's right on that assessment as well. What does that make Mike Pence, Howdy Doody?

The debate between Pence and Kamala Harris should be awesome, except that Pence's wife won't allow him to be on the stage alone with another woman.

Trump claims "nobody votes for the vice president, it doesn't really matter who it is." Really? So Pence wasn't chosen (Trump tried to "dump" him the night before the announcement) to try and "woo" the Evangelical Christian vote? It's pretty evident that none of Pence's religious values rubbed off on his boss.

As Trump continues his penchant for verbally assaulting women as he amps up his attacks on Harris, to the delight of his base, the rest of the country is encouraged that relief from this travesty is finally in sight come November 3.

Kamala Harris is going to bring an excitement and enthusiasm to this election, and to this country as VP, that Trump and all of his "Orange Kool-Aid drinkers" will not be able to stop.

Think I'm wrong? To quote our nefarious president, "we'll see."

Richard Bosanko, Bristol 

