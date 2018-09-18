Given her strident support of Scott Walker and Donald Trump, and the Republican party's anti-labor agenda, how ironic that Samantha Kerkman was standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the local labor movement's giants at Laborfest. Guess she missed Trump's tweet slamming organized labor and Democrats on Labor Day.
Does she really think working folks have forgotten Act 10, which she fully supported? You know, the law that pretty much decimated public employee unions in Wisconsin? Or her embrace of Walker's "Right to Work" (for less) assault on all workers?
Upon further reflection, perhaps she just decided to spend the day mingling with Democrats and join the pending "Blue Wave" that her mentor Walker predicts is coming to Wisconsin in November. Too bad she didn't bring Leah Vukmir along with her. After all, standing between Bob Wirch and Peter Barca, some of that "pro labor" attitude might have rubbed off on her. She has given a whole new meaning to the mantra "Solidarity Forever". Hope her Republican supporters weren't watching!!
Richard Bosanko
Bristol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.