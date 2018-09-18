Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Given her strident support of Scott Walker and Donald Trump, and the Republican party's anti-labor agenda, how ironic that Samantha Kerkman was standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the local labor movement's giants at Laborfest. Guess she missed Trump's tweet slamming organized labor and Democrats on Labor Day.

Does she really think working folks have forgotten Act 10, which she fully supported? You know, the law that pretty much decimated public employee unions in Wisconsin? Or her embrace of Walker's "Right to Work" (for less) assault on all workers?

Upon further reflection, perhaps she just decided to spend the day mingling with Democrats and join the pending "Blue Wave" that her mentor Walker predicts is coming to Wisconsin in November. Too bad she didn't bring Leah Vukmir along with her. After all, standing between Bob Wirch and Peter Barca, some of that "pro labor" attitude might have rubbed off on her. She has given a whole new meaning to the mantra "Solidarity Forever". Hope her Republican supporters weren't watching!!

Richard Bosanko

Bristol

