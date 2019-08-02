We live on the northern edge of the Foxconn construction zone and the expansion of International Drive going south to Highway 11. After one plus year of work, we have to say that we are very thankful for the following people and companies that we think have done an outstanding job during this difficult time and they are:
First and foremost Claude Lois: I do not know where Mount Pleasant would be without his dedication, leadership and work ethic, thank you Claude.
Second, would be the construction firm that have been timely, considerate and professional in everything that they have to deal with. They are: Ruekert-Mielke, Edgerton Construction, Willkomm Excavating, A.W. Oakes & Son, Michels and Zignego.
We might have missed some companies involved that also have shown this great work ethic and professionalism and if we did please accept our apologies.
Thanks from us the efforts and timely construction work and keep up the good work!
Randall and Louise Borgardt
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.