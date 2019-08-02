{{featured_button_text}}

We live on the northern edge of the Foxconn construction zone and the expansion of International Drive going south to Highway 11. After one plus year of work, we have to say that we are very thankful for the following people and companies that we think have done an outstanding job during this difficult time and they are:

First and foremost Claude Lois: I do not know where Mount Pleasant would be without his dedication, leadership and work ethic, thank you Claude.

Second, would be the construction firm that have been timely, considerate and professional in everything that they have to deal with. They are: Ruekert-Mielke, Edgerton Construction, Willkomm Excavating, A.W. Oakes & Son, Michels and Zignego.

We might have missed some companies involved that also have shown this great work ethic and professionalism and if we did please accept our apologies.

Thanks from us the efforts and timely construction work and keep up the good work!

Randall and Louise Borgardt

Mount Pleasant

