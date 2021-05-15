Borgardt: Re: Mr. Dimler's letter

Maybe it is just me but the thought occurs to me that a great majority of letters to the editor that are published seem to be mostly on the negative side of issues and the most recent is the letter from Mr. Dimler attacking the Mount Pleasant board and Claude Lois.

As a Mount Pleasant resident who has had a number of interactions with the village and Mr. Lois since the Foxconn project has begun, all I can tell you from my own experiences is that Mr. Lois is about as big of an asset to the village as anyone that I can remember in my lifetime living here.

Mr. Lois is honest, straightforward, hard working and has the best interests of Mount Pleasant first and foremost, and I applaud the board for the contract extension, and in fact, he is worth more than what we are paying him.

In closing, it should be noted that Mr. Lois has nothing to do with how Foxconn moves forward with their own business plan, that is a whole other and more complex issue that has nothing to do with the village or Mr. Lois.

Keep up the good work, Mr. Lois, and the entire staff of the village, it is appreciated by at least one resident.

Randall Borgardt, Mount Pleasant

