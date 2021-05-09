 Skip to main content
Borgardt: Everyone in Caledonia will benefit
Borgardt: Everyone in Caledonia will benefit

As a Caledonia resident unaffected by the special property tax assessment plan for the new industrial park, I would suggest having the village perform an analysis of what it would cost each property owner in the entire village to pay for the utilities extension instead of forcing it on the few properties near the industrial site.

Everyone in Caledonia, and indeed surround municipalities, will benefit from industrial expansion and those living nearby will never directly benefit to the extent of their excessively concentrated assessments.

In fact, trying to sell a property with that kind of assessment hanging over it is next to impossible unless the price point was depressed to the point where a seller could not divest it.

After disseminating the costs to the residents, an advisory referendum should be voted upon. I would even favor a binding referendum but for now I trust my representatives to do the right thing.

Should any village trustee implement any plan not expressly approved by the voting residents, those trustees can face the electorate and hopefully be voted from office. In a republic form of democracy, I can think of no better way to solve this conundrum.

Furthermore, I would hope there are no ulterior motives by developers looking to force folks from their properties by a property value reduction scheme such as is currently being proposed.

Craig Borgardt, Racine

