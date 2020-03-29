Borgardt: Edification of none
Borgardt: Edification of none

A few questions come to mind upon hearing the incessant flu and death counts broadcasts for the edification of none and the panicking of too many.

Why isn’t the media broadcasting the infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the season’s Influenza A & B cases? CDC states as of March 20 there have been 390,000 hospitalizations and over 23,000 killed by the virus with a vaccine that only 45% of Americans chose to accept?

Did the national media do so with H1N1 viral outbreak in 2009 or the H3N2 outbreak of 1968? Does the political party in the White House determine if such statistics are made a part of our daily routines similar to the weather forecasters scaring the bejabbers out of folks with every 4 inch snowfall?

And when my PBS British satires and soap operas are interrupted by such useless information, have we gone too far rather? Or does it finally give NPR, MSNBC and CNN something to talk about 24/7? Perhaps FDR’s full quote on "fear" is appropriate: “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.”

Craig Borgardt, Caledonia

