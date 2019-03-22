Try 3 months for $3

After meeting Jamie McClendon and hearing her speak a few weeks ago, I found her to be the best qualified candidate for Racine County Circuit Court judge. As a former educator, I was most impressed with her determination to work with social services and school systems to improve children’s experiences.

Ms. McClendon has been a public defender and a defense attorney and knows the problems young people face when they become involved in the courts. She has the experience and empathy to lead young people in a positive direction.

Please join me in support of Jamie McClendon for Racine County Circuit Court Judge.

Bernadette Borcher

Mount Pleasant

