After meeting Jamie McClendon and hearing her speak a few weeks ago, I found her to be the best qualified candidate for Racine County Circuit Court judge. As a former educator, I was most impressed with her determination to work with social services and school systems to improve children’s experiences.
Ms. McClendon has been a public defender and a defense attorney and knows the problems young people face when they become involved in the courts. She has the experience and empathy to lead young people in a positive direction.
Please join me in support of Jamie McClendon for Racine County Circuit Court Judge.
Bernadette Borcher
Mount Pleasant
Bernie, you forgot to tell us she is Not For Law and Order...That she does Not believe in the Constitution. and that she is a activist and makes for and lives for excuses for the behavior of criminals...criminals are Victims according to her...She is not qualified to bring water to the bench let alone be a judge!!
