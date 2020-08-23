Booker: Trump is hurting the black community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I keep being amazed by the working of other people’s minds. The entire time Barack Obama was the president, the people were against his presidency and worked very hard to discredit everything he did. They made up in their minds he was a Muslim and they did not want to live under Islam rules. Those same people don’t seem to have a problem being ruled like the people of Russia are ruled.

Four years ago, Mr. Trump asked the African American community what did they have to lose by voting for him? Hopefully by now, the community knows that it will lose its dignity. Mr. Trump is suggesting to white house wives that you need to be kept out of their neighborhoods, your livelihood, all the gains President Obama made in employment and President Trump bragged about were his gains have been wiped out. You can also lose your right to vote. We worked very hard for that right. You can lose your life. COVID-19 kills Black and Brown people faster than any other race or ethnicity. Your parents can lose their social security. The payroll tax the president is trying to destroy pay for social security and Medicare.

However, it does not seem to matter to the Republicans or the majority of the people in his race that the president is trying to turn the United States into a Russia, or a China. They continue to make excuses for him.