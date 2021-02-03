Booker: They're still willing to give Trump a pass

Growing up in Mississippi during the 1950s and '60s I saw quite a few trials take place where we knew the outcome before the trial started. These would be trials of white people who had killed black people, and of course, an all-white jury would find them innocent.

However, I am still shocked by the actions of the Republican legislative bodies in Washington. Knowing that terrorists attacked the capital, with the aim to overthrow the government, at the urging of President Trump they are still willing to give him a pass.

Five people died during that insurrection. Our president at the time of the insurrection wrote a tweet to sic his mob on Vice President Mike Pence.

Sen. Ron Johnson who went all-in on Hilary Clinton for Benghazi thinks Trump should be excused since he is out of office now. This is a position that he did not take with Mrs. Clinton as his committee held hearing after hearing.

It is my position that if we are going to keep our democracy we need new lawmakers. How can we as citizens have confidence in people who can find excuses for a murderer?

Mattie Booker, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0