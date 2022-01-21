Booker: Dysfunctional

The United States is in trouble. The government is dysfunctional.

The two parties, democrats and republicans refuse to work together for the best interest of the country and the American people.

There are people who want to overthrow the government. Other people would like to secede from the United States. Some people are threatening a Civil War.

On Jan. 6, 2021, followers of President Trump, who were upset that he was not re-elected for a second term, broke into the capitol with the aim of stopping certification of Biden’s presidency and violently re-instating Trump. Their reasoning was they did not believe Trump could have lost the election.

I find it impossible to believe that people who were educated in the United States believed it had been a crooked election, or Mr. Trump could be re-instated by violent means.

Secession was tried at one time and was not successful. Any state that wants a civil war should try secession.

During Trump’s time in office, Mitch McConnell was able to push through enough conservative judges in place to do anything wanted by Republicans if the judge is corrupt.

Every time the country seems on a path to a more perfect union, where each and every citizen has rights, some parts of the country throws a hissy-fit and rights are over-turned.

It is ironic that the entire time Barack Obama was president, the people were worried about living under some type of Muslim law, but are not perturbed about the end of democracy.

Mattie Booker, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0