Boldus: Thank you, Garbo Motors
Boldus: Thank you, Garbo Motors

Just wanting to echo others support and thanks to Garbo Motors.

I purchased vehicles for personal use from Garbo's for over 25 years.

Like others, I was always treated like a member of the family, when service was required it was always done in a timely and professional manner, and again I was treated like family.

Without a doubt, the personal way the entire business treated their customers is why they had the customer loyalty they enjoyed. Their way of doing business was a model for others, their reputation in the community was well known and respected.

Best wishes to all of you, just know you will be missed.

David Boldus, Racine

