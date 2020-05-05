Boldus: Poor road construction planning

Why is it taking forever to complete the roadwork on Durand Avenue between Lathrop Avenue and Highway 31? And then for those of us who live east of Highway 31, who thought it would be a good idea to perform road work on Highway 11, Highway 20 and Spring Street all at the same time? All of which are main roadways to get to the Interstate and the western portions of the county. Getting to the Interstate has become a sightseeing trip.