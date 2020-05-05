Boldus: Poor road construction planning
0 comments

Boldus: Poor road construction planning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Well it's that time of the year again, orange barrels out everywhere. I just have a couple of questions.

Why is it taking forever to complete the roadwork on Durand Avenue between Lathrop Avenue and Highway 31? And then for those of us who live east of Highway 31, who thought it would be a good idea to perform road work on Highway 11, Highway 20 and Spring Street all at the same time? All of which are main roadways to get to the Interstate and the western portions of the county. Getting to the Interstate has become a sightseeing trip.

David Boldus, Caledonia

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mich: Change Pershing Drive

While other issues have much greater priority during this time of pandemic, I would like to offer this for future consideration. As I observe …

Letters

Swenson: Goodbye, Mia

My comments are in regards to the April 19 JT article: Native American Women removed from packaging. As the daughter of a southern Minnesota d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News