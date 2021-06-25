Bohon: Mental illnesses in prison

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Racine County (NAMI) continues to support comprehensive solutions needed to end criminalization of mental illness.
The incarceration of people living with mental illness, mostly for nonviolent offenses, is a decades long national trend. Mental Health America indicates that 1.2 million people living with mental illness are incarcerated annually. In many communities, 25%-30% of the jail population has a serious mental illness diagnosis.
Preventing unnecessary incarceration and ensuring diversion to appropriate treatment services is a shared responsibility. Federal, state and local government investments in treatment and service alternatives for nonviolent offenses must be expanded and sustained.
While we applaud the creation of the new 988 national mental health crisis hotline, a comprehensive crisis response ecosystem is vital to ensuring that people in crisis are diverted to appropriate alternatives to incarceration.
Specific measures that have proven effective in reducing unnecessary incarceration of people living with mental illness include.
- Widespread use of mobile crisis co-responder teams (law enforcement/community mental health professionals).
- Increased investments in treatment alternative and diversion programs.
- Creation of specialized regional crisis stabilization facilities.
The state legislature can increase funding for these and other initiatives in the upcoming biennial budget. NAMI Racine encourages our state legislative delegation to support these and other initiatives that will both offer the most appropriate, humane response to people experiencing a mental health crisis and ease the burden on our criminal justice system.
If you have interest in advocating for the NAMI vision of a community where all people living with mental illness lead healthy, fulfilling lives, please visit namiracinecounty.org, call 262-637-0582 or e-mail executive director Michelle Gehring at mgehring@namiracine.org.
Patrick Bohon, NAMI Racine County president, Racine