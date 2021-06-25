Bohon: Mental illnesses in prison

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Racine County (NAMI) continues to support comprehensive solutions needed to end criminalization of mental illness.

The incarceration of people living with mental illness, mostly for nonviolent offenses, is a decades long national trend. Mental Health America indicates that 1.2 million people living with mental illness are incarcerated annually. In many communities, 25%-30% of the jail population has a serious mental illness diagnosis.

Preventing unnecessary incarceration and ensuring diversion to appropriate treatment services is a shared responsibility. Federal, state and local government investments in treatment and service alternatives for nonviolent offenses must be expanded and sustained.

While we applaud the creation of the new 988 national mental health crisis hotline, a comprehensive crisis response ecosystem is vital to ensuring that people in crisis are diverted to appropriate alternatives to incarceration.

Specific measures that have proven effective in reducing unnecessary incarceration of people living with mental illness include.