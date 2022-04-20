Bohon: Mental health crisis hotline

The new 988 mental health crisis hotline, launching nationwide on July 16, represents a significant advancement in delivering essential mental health crisis services.

Adequate staffing of 988 call centers with qualified personnel is one key pillar of an effective mental health crisis response system. Another pillar is accessible community-based mobile crisis response teams staffed 24-7 to respond directly to mental health emergencies in the community. A third pillar is community-based stabilization and respite programs for those in need of more intensive services and support.

Racine County has developed a crisis response system based on these three pillars. Full coordination of the new 988 hotline with local and state crisis services must be a priority prior to and after the launch of 988. NAMI Racine County commends Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and the Human Services Department for expanding crisis mental health services in recent years. We look forward to continued collaboration to ensure that services available are commensurate with community needs.

The pandemic both exposed and exacerbated the mental health crisis in the United States and Racine County. Substantial investments in community mental health services will be necessary to meet our growing mental health needs. President Biden’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget includes unprecedented federal investment in community mental health services. The new 988 crisis hotline and proposed increased investment in essential community mental health services represent two important steps in meeting this national crisis.

Patrick Bohon, president, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Racine County

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0