Boettcher: The future of our democracy

The Republicans are once again using the time-tested tactic of scaring people with the threat of unknown mayhem if they don’t re-elect Trump. But mayhem is already filling our streets and look who’s in charge.

The Trump administration has assaulted peaceful protesters with tear gas outside the White House so he could do a PR gig. Their criminal negligence during this pandemic, costing over 185,000 American lives so far, has been documented with every tweet and news conference. They are endangering our children and their teachers by forcing schools to reopen. They are systematically dismantling the USPS, thus denying people’s ability to safely vote by mail or even get prescription medications on time. They are forcing the census to be cut short so folks who are poor or can’t read will not be correctly counted and thus not receive funding for education and a voice in future elections.

They are sabotaging any real and lasting unemployment benefits at the worst of times. They are still putting and keeping children in cages on the border. They are notorious for raping and pillaging the earth itself by dismantling environmental protections at every turn.

Finally, Trump has ignored and even provoked racial violence and protected white supremacists while publicly disrespecting paragons of nonviolence and interracial cooperation like John Lewis.