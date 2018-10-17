We all know that drugs are dangerous, addictive, cause further addictions with stronger drugs, produce impaired drivers and cause death.
Marijuana is a drug. Why would an intelligent civilized society want to legalize it? For the fun of it?
It's not the old "follow the money," is it? Shame on us. Think about it.
June Boese
Racine
