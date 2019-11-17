Boeck: Poor scores and a $23 million pool

The report card is in for Racine Unified. Of the 26 schools listed, four (15.4%) exceed expectations; eight (30.7%) meet expectations; three (11.5%) fail to meet expectations; and 11 (42.3%) meet few expectations.

In addition, the occupancy rate of the 26 schools ranges from a high of 90% (Olympia Brown and Gifford) to a low of 29.6% for Goodland. The overall occupancy rate is 72%. This is understandable when enrollments have declined for the last two years.

Clearly, the above is not an optimistic picture. It does, however, make one wonder why the Unified Board sees the need to spend $23 million for a pool, the equivalent of $1,293 per Unified student.

Is that the purpose of this board? In what ways will devoting so much money, improve test scores for our students? How will this sum enhance the capabilities of teachers and staff? I would recommend the board go back and review their mission and purpose as educators and focus on improving test scores, which will enable more students to be gainfully employed upon graduation.

Robert Boeck, Racine

