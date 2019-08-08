The mass murders in the past week are horrendous. We can't imagine the grief inflicted on the families whose lives are forever changed.
Are we really surprised? Think of what's been going on in our country. Praying to God and even mentioning His name in a public school is forbidden. Many states celebrate the passage of laws that encourage abortion. Many of these same states rejoice that a baby one or two days old may be killed. A congressman from Baltimore viewed an image of an ultrasound of a pregnant mother and said, "that ain't no human baby in there."
What's the difference between murdering a person who is one or two days old or one who is 20 or 50 years old? Does the age of the victim mean that in one instance murder is acceptable and in another it is not? Life has become cheap, expandable.
Law enforcement seeks motives for the murders while politicians seek to blame the opposite party. What is needed is to examine our hearts, to have heart surgery to change from attitudes of hate and to remember that we are all created in the image of God. Yet this is so counter to our culture today.
We have become a nation where each person is a law unto themselves, regardless of the consequence to others. The Old Testament in Judges 17:6 states: "In those days, there was no king in Israel; everyone did what was right in his own eyes." May God have mercy on us all.
Robert Boeck
Racine
