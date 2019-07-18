I-94 is a hazard the way it currently exists between Kenosha to Milwaukee. There is only a two-foot gap between the driving lanes and the barriers.

The answer is to have a shoulder which would provide a way of escape. Even a person with a flat tire has no way to exit the driving lane because there is no shoulder.

Emergency vehicles cannot reach people in danger such as with the deadly accident of June 19.

The State of Wisconsin and the Department of Transportation must remedy this situation promptly to avoid future deaths. Perhaps, having a shoulder to drive on would have prevented the death for that semi driver who had no option but to go over the concrete barrier.

May the state act quickly to modify the current situation and provide enhanced safety for all who are willing to drive on that portion. 

Robert Boeck, Mount Pleasant

