Bodenbach: Increase funding for our schools

Assemblyman Wittke’s noted he was going to put “Community Service funding on his list of things to look into going forward." (JT 3/1) As a former school board member, he should know the Legislature’s Blue Ribbon Educational recommendations, which he supported while on the school board. They call for supporting special education at 60% level of reimbursement. Your vote last year actually reduced funding to RUSD and all districts around the state. They are getting less than last year’s 25%, while voucher schools get 90%.

This 25% level is lowest among all states in the USA that fund special ed as a percentage of costs.

If you, Mr. Wittke, had on your list to fund our students at the level they deserve school boards would have the funds to build pools within their own budgets. 60% funding of special ed would give RUSD $21 million to address other needs.

Your desire to protect local taxpayers should also include the needs of the disabled. You should review the priorities of the State Constitution as create your list to look into. Special ed funding should be at the top.

Thomas Bodenbach, Racine

