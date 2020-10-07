Block: Grateful for those enabling kids to play

It’s Friday night and I’m sitting here watching the Racine Lutheran football team battle Catholic Central High School. I sit here in my winter coat and gloves scanning the football teams, minimalistic fans, and Catholic Central’s four-person band. As I watch, I am overcome with emotion for the situation we’re all in. Donald Trump has just been taken to the hospital with the coronavirus and it seems like this virus is surrounding us.

But then I think about my husband, Racine Lutheran’s athletic director who has invested everything he has to make sure these high school students get to play sports. I realize that amidst this pandemic there are athletic directors, coaches, parents, family and students who are trudging on, trying to create something normal in an abnormal world. I am so grateful to my husband and everyone else who are giving these kids an opportunity to play.