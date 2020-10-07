 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Block: Grateful for those enabling kids to play
0 comments

Block: Grateful for those enabling kids to play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s Friday night and I’m sitting here watching the Racine Lutheran football team battle Catholic Central High School. I sit here in my winter coat and gloves scanning the football teams, minimalistic fans, and Catholic Central’s four-person band. As I watch, I am overcome with emotion for the situation we’re all in. Donald Trump has just been taken to the hospital with the coronavirus and it seems like this virus is surrounding us.

But then I think about my husband, Racine Lutheran’s athletic director who has invested everything he has to make sure these high school students get to play sports. I realize that amidst this pandemic there are athletic directors, coaches, parents, family and students who are trudging on, trying to create something normal in an abnormal world. I am so grateful to my husband and everyone else who are giving these kids an opportunity to play.

Sarah Block, Racine

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

DeMatthew: Seeking readers' help

I am writing this in hopes that your readers can help me solve a problem I am having with a man that is supposed to be working for me and is c…

Letters

Venn: Good candidates

There are a number of men running for Racine County offices and the House of Representatives on the Republican ticket in the 2020 election. I …

Letters

Walterman: Masks and choice

Reply to Judith A. Panyk on wearing a mask should be a choice. On the day your letter appeared in The Journal Times, Racine County had another…

Letters

Schultz: A suggested new order

If Joe Biden were elected by popular vote as president, Donald Trump would become the second in executive command as Veep of Vice or vice-vers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News