Try 3 months for $3

Last month, as I was driving home on Green Bay Road by the airport, I had to pull onto the shoulder to make a phone call. Little did I realize that I would become hopelessly stuck in the snow!

Many thanks and blessings to the four kind strangers who stopped to assist getting my red Ford Fiesta back on the road!

Paula Blaski

Caledonia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments