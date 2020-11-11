Blaski: Regarding masks

"Wear a freaking mask." — Tony Evers
People should also take into consideration the risk factors involved in putting on the "freaking mask."
Dr. James Meehan said he has seen an increase in patients with facial rashes, as well as fungal and bacterial infections, and has heard from colleagues around the globe that bacterial pneumonia is on the rise.
He asserts this increase stems directly from mask wearing. “Why might that be? Because untrained members of the public are wearing medical masks, repeatedly — in a non-sterile fashion. They’re becoming contaminated,” he said at an August press conference. “They’re pulling them off of their car seat, off the rearview mirror, out of their pocket, from their countertop, and they’re reapplying a mask that should be worn fresh and sterile every single time.” “New research is showing that cloth masks may be increasing the aerosolization of the SARS-COV-2 virus into the environment causing an increased transmission of the disease,” he added.
How many hospitalized COVID-19 diagnosed patients have also contracted bacterial pneumonia originating from a fouled up "freaking mask." It would be interesting to find this out.
Robert Blaski, Racine
