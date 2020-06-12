Blaski: Mask hysteria

I have a few random thoughts about the "face mask mania" that has encompassed a significant number of individuals on planet Earth. Let me start by acknowledging that this virus is wicked and deadly. We've dealt with pandemics before, but have not shut down the entire global economy, as we have this time around.

Okay, now about the masks. Are they ineffective unless properly filtered and fitted? Don't masks pose a health problem by restricting oxygen intake while also allowing the inhalation of CO2 that we exhale? Can we also be inhaling a virus, if we have one, and bring it back into our system? Are we being brainwashed into thinking that a mask will keep us safe? Are we being selfish by wearing a mask, and depriving plants, which take in CO2, just so we can breathe it back into our own bodies? Is wearing a mask saving our planet by reducing our CO2 footprint? I don't wear a mask, unless it's for Halloween.