H.R.5 is up for a vote this week in the U.S. House of Representatives. Please contact your rep and voice your opinion on this matter.
H.R.5 is a bill that pushes the LGBT agenda on all people and targets Christianity in every area of life — including the church. There will be an increase of instances where Christians and others will be punished unless they violate their beliefs in order to comply with such a law. And that is just the beginning of unconstitutional chaos in America.
This bill destroys bathroom privacy. It would welcome both genders into every bathroom in America. It directs religious K through 12 schools and daycare centers to force children to obey adults who show up at work one day as a man and the next day as a woman. These children are at a highly impressionable age. When kindergarteners have seen such events in the past, many have gone home shaking and crying, worried that they could wake up with a different gender.
And, this bill gags counselors from giving professional help to those facing unwanted same-sex desires or actions. It even criminalizes those who share their own story of finding freedom in Christ from homosexuality in a book or speaking engagement. This bill literally sets the stage for banning the Bible, which offers the power to free those wanting to turn away from homosexual conduct. And there is no religious exemption to this bill! More info on this bill is available at LC.org.
Robert Blaski
Racine
The author writes: "More info on this bill is available at LC.org."
That's the website of Liberty Counsel, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group.
