An interesting article appeared in The Journal Times (online) July 8. The headline reads: "Conversion therapy ban ordinance moves to City Council."
No date was given as to when this move would be made. Some highlights of the article are:
Racine's proposed ordinance would only outlaw conversion therapy for those under 18 years of age, since LGBTQ youth are sometimes forced to go to conversion therapy by adults.
If approved by the City Council, the ban would allow for fines of up to $1,000 for anyone who attempts to conduct conversion therapy for every day they are found to have been in violation of the ordinance.
The intent of issuing this specific ban would be to send a message that conversion therapy "is not appropriate," as Jung put it, and also to allow for fines to act as a deterrent to the practice.
What this ban is essentially doing is outlawing biblical principles as to the rearing of children!
Robert Blaski
Racine
