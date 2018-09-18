Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Just remember, Caledonia. You elected them. Just remember this at the next election. Just who is taking care of its tax-paying residents? Certainly not the Caledonia Village Board.

Expansion first? At what cost? Benefiting whom? Certainly not the residents of Caledonia. Certainly not the residents who have the misfortune to live near the quarry.

Good luck when it's time to sell. No Foxconn bailout here. Get your ear plugs ready. Get ready for blasting, cracked walls, cracked foundations, continuous dust. Sad.

Maureen Blackwell

Caledonia

