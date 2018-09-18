Just remember, Caledonia. You elected them. Just remember this at the next election. Just who is taking care of its tax-paying residents? Certainly not the Caledonia Village Board.
Expansion first? At what cost? Benefiting whom? Certainly not the residents of Caledonia. Certainly not the residents who have the misfortune to live near the quarry.
Good luck when it's time to sell. No Foxconn bailout here. Get your ear plugs ready. Get ready for blasting, cracked walls, cracked foundations, continuous dust. Sad.
Maureen Blackwell
Caledonia
First, all unfounded claims by you. Secondly, there are measures in place oi assure the company adheres to all village rules, and most of all MSHA and EPA rules. Sounds like you from the #me too no quarry crowd!!! Big alligator tears!! Thank you Village administrators for taking steps to get us out of the '50's mentality.
