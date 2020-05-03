Black: Surprised by referendum recount process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The $1 billion RUSD referendum was shocking enough to me as a taxpayer and now I find myself equally surprised by the RUSD recount process. I assumed "recount" meant recounting the number of ballots to be certain it was correct. I was wrong: Even though the State of Wisconsin has already mandated what determines a "legal" ballot, a recount provides an opportunity for the Board of Canvassers to redefine what is a valid ballot. Thus my vote, or someone else's vote, may have counted in the election, but may it may not count in the recount. Hmmm.

Another point of concern: the Board of Canvassers, who are determining which are valid ballots, is comprised of RUSD employees. Evidently this is legal, but I would respectfully posit that — particularly in a referendum where approximately 50% of Racine taxpayers will be unhappy with the outcome and given our current climate of distrust for those in the political realm — that perhaps it would have modeled greater integrity and trustworthiness to the Racine community if the decisions regarding legal ballots were made by people who are not employed by RUSD.

With all that said, this brings up more concerns and questions for me regarding exactly what our Wisconsin statutes have determined are legal procedure for our elections.

Patricia Black, Elmwood Park

