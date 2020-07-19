Bittner: Trump administration defies belief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every day it seems that another decision or statement is issued by the Trump administration that defies belief.

Now the administration has decided to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead the hospitals will send all COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington.

Michael Caputo, HHS assistant secretary for public affairs stated the new system would be “faster," because the CDC has a one-week lag in reporting hospital data. This from an administration that has called the pandemic a “hoax,” reduced funding for testing and a political tool to be used to defeat the president in November.

Public opinion polls in the United States already show that 72% of the population support and believe the CDC and Dr. Fauci and not the administration’s view of the pandemic.

My first thought when I read the article in Thursday's paper was “Welcome to Russia.”

If the pandemic news doesn’t coincide with the administration’s utterings, the next step would be to report the results in Russian or Chinese because those languages are “faster” to read.

James Bittner, Racine

